Qantas offers unlimited flights for a year as incentive to get COVID-19 jab

The head of Qantas Airways Ltd. revealed on Monday his company would give away the largest business incentives for fully vaccinated passengers in an attempt to speed up the country’s slow vaccination rollout, a published report said.

Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in addition to previously announced air miles, flight vouchers and loyalty program status credits for vaccinated customers, the company would offer 10 "mega prizes," providing unlimited flights for a year for one family of four on both Qantas and its low-cost carrier Jetstar, Bloomberg reported.

Companies seeking a return to normal economic activity have offered the largest rewards for people obtaining vaccinations, the report said. United Airlines, for instance, is also offering frequent fliers a chance to win free flights.

After becoming one of the first countries to suppress the virus, Australia is now struggling to overcome vaccine hesitancy. Only about 4.2 million people out of 26 million citizens have received their first shot, and the state of Victoria is in the middle of a week-long lockdown to rein in a growing cluster of cases.

Joyce is encouraging other companies to step forward and offer incentives to customers in order to raise the number of vaccinated citizens, the report said.