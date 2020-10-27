P&G’s sanitizing spray to combat coronavirus wins EPA approval

In a time when the nation is racing to disinfect their homes, a new sanitizing product has won approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its ability to kill the novel coronavirus in 60 seconds.

Proctor and Gamble’s (P&G) Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray has won approval from the EPA, the consumer goods giant announced on Monday.

Mircoban was first released in February before the coronavirus crisis was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March. It was created as a response to other popular disinfecting products produced by P&G competitors, such as Lysol and Clorox, per Bloomberg.

But as “Americans shifted from their standard sanitizing routine to one focused on protecting their homes against the COVID-19 virus,” said Martin Hettich, SVP North America Home Care, P&G, in a statement, “Procter & Gamble has been diligently working with scientists and health experts to ensure that Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray provides the effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus that people need.”

For a product to claim it can kill a specific pathogen, or SARS-CoV-2 in this instance, the EPA “must conduct a data review and provide approval,” the company said in a news release, noting that Mircoban “has been tested by a third-party lab, in accordance with the EPA testing guidelines, and was shown to kill SARS-CoV-2 in 60 seconds.”

Additionally, the product is also approved to kill nearly all — 99.9%, to be exact — of bacteria and viruses, per P&G.

Bloomberg reported that Mircoban is already on track to reach $200 million in sales per year.

The product joins the EPA’s list N and is now one of a select number of spray products that have been approved by the agency to kill the novel virus.

A spokesperson for P&G wasn’t immediately available for additional comment when contacted by FOX Business.

