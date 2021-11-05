Pfizer CEO says COVID pill a 'game changer'

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla called Friday’s announcement that the company’s experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults "a game-changer."

Bourla called the pill "very effective" on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Friday.

"The treatment was done at home because these are pills, so this was really a game changer," he told host Neil Cavuto, explaining that three pills would be taken for five days as part of the at-home treatment.

He also noted that the study showed that the pills "worked extremely well" even if a person suffering from COVID did not take the pills right after the first signs of symptoms.

Pfizer stock was up more than 7% following news of the development on Friday.

Most COVID treatments currently require an IV or injection.

Pfizer said it will ask the Food and Drug Administration and international regulators to authorize its pill as soon as possible. Once Pfizer applies, which Bourla told host Neil Cavuto should happen before Thanksgiving, the FDA could make a decision as soon as a few weeks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 46.99 +3.12 +7.11%

The FDA is already reviewing Merck’s COVID-19 pill after it showed strong initial results. On Thursday, the United Kingdom became the first country to give it the green light.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.