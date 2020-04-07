Private ventilator demand for coronavirus patients surges among rich

The world's super-rich are paying for concierge doctors, easy access to medical testing and personal ventilators to combat the coronavirus pandemic in private.

Life-saving medical supplies and equipment have become scarce around the globe. Ther are shortages of personal protective equipment, like medical gowns and facemasks, and ventilators, which pump oxygen into the lungs of patients who are unable to breathe on their own. The medical supplies are critical to treating those with coronavirus patients and limiting the spread of the disease. And that's why some wealthy people are trying to buy their own so they can set up makeshift clinics at home.

Medical equipment maker Triton Electronics Systems said 7 percent of the company’s demand for ventilators, which can cost more than $25,000 each, come from private individuals, and the company has already sold out through October, the Wall Street Journal reported.

And with social distancing mandates, telehealth has become the new normal for patients globally seeking medical attention. Former White House doctor Connie Mariano told the Journal demand for her “concierge doctor” service increased, with her receiving nearly 100 email requests a day, twice the amount she usually gets when there isn’t a health crisis. Mariano reportedly charges $15,000-a-year for her “concierge doctor” service allowing patients to ask for advice or get virtual checkups at any time, or in more severe cases, schedule hospital visits.

In Malibu, Calif., CURE Daily charges its clientele of mostly athletes, business leaders and celebrities up to $10,000 a month for unlimited consultation, including testing, according to the Journal.

A number of U.S.-based medical equipment companies are starting to decline requests from wealthy individuals and are instead prioritizing hospitals in need.

“We want to get these into the hands of institutions that can handle the most cases,” Eric Honroth, who heads the North American division of Swedish medical-device company Getinge AB, told the Journal. “We definitely fielded a few [inquiries from individuals] in various ways, in the guise of a distributor trying to buy ventilation units. But we quickly weeded those out.”

Similarly, Moscow-based neurosurgeon Alexey Kascheev told the Journal a local company asked him to set up a private intensive care room, but he declined the offer for ethical reasons and said many of his clients have been asked to do the same.

High net worth individuals have also been calling in for the medical devices from Ventec Life System, a ventilator supply based in Seattle, which has been fielding requests from more than 65 countries, U.S. states and local authorities.

"We're not selling to individuals, we're selling to hospital systems and governments who are on the front-lines of response where demand is right now," Chris Brooks, chief strategy officer at Ventec Life System told FOX Business last month. “This is not a consumer item. We can train folks quickly on them, but it’s not something that is out to the highest bidder."

The National Institute of Health estimates there are slightly more than 62,000 ventilators in the United States, and demand for assisted ventilation in hospitals could increase by 25 percent, according to a report by Johns Hopkins University.

