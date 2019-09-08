NYC runs to the finish line, raising more than $1.4 million for breast cancer research

It was a $1.4 million win.

As runners and walkers in New York City raced to the finish line, donations poured in to help people diagnosed with breast cancer at the Susan G. Komen’s Race for the Cure in New York City.

Among those fighters – FOX Business’ own Gerri Willis, who led a team of more than 70 FOX employees in the race to find a cure for one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FOX team made the list for the top 5 fundraising donors, reaching nearly $38,000 in funds. Donations to the fight against breast cancer were matched by FOX Corp.

“This finances mammograms for women who can not pay for them themselves, money for legal help if you can’t navigate the insurance system,” she explained to Maria Bartiromo the Friday before the race.

“If you need maybe just dinner, they’ll deliver dinner for people who can’t make dinner themselves.”

Gerri has publicly fought to inform women to get the tests they need for early detection for more than three years.

She says her journey beating breast cancer after eight months of treatment changed her life, “So many people think, ‘If I get diagnosed it will be horrible and awful and my whole life will be turned inside out.’”

“Ultimately, what you take away are positive stories… you learn to value things like families, like relationships, even nature.”

In an op-ed on Fox News, she opened up about her most recent journey removing pre-cancerous cells found on her cervix, noting how important it is to go in for annual visits with your doctor.

“It’s one foot in front of the other. You can beat these things, especially with early detection.”

