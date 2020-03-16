NYC coronavirus lockdown may still be on the table

With the New York City coronavirus cases rising to 463 on Monday, New York City emergency management department commissioner Deanne Criswell admitted the situation is changing so quickly that her unit must remain nimble.

Continue Reading Below

"We are putting in measures to make sure that we can protect New Yorkers and help limit the spread of this virus," Criswell explained during "The Evening Edit" on Monday. "It's changing every day. We get new information about it, and so our actions ramp up accordingly. And we're making new decisions every day to help limit this spread."

Criswell listed all the measures New York, as well as nearby states of New Jersey and Connecticut, have already put into place, including shutting down the bars and restaurants at night. When asked if New York City would shut down, Criswell said her department is "constantly looking at the things that we can do to try to reduce the spread."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"But we also understand that people need to do things in their daily lives, that they need to get groceries, they need to get their prescriptions filled, and those that can't telework, they do have to get to work," Criswell laid out to FOX Business' Elizabeth MacDonald. "And so we're putting in everything we can to make sure that these people can get those pieces of their lives accomplished."

While not everything is on the table when it comes to responding to the crisis, Criswell said the city is "making those decisions really hour-by-hour of what we need to do."

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DEVELOPMENT COULD COST $1 BILLION

A growing number of governors ordered a partial shutdown of their state economies Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, mandating that certain retailers cut off sales, restaurants kick out diners and fitness centers close their doors.

In other states, governors deferred those decisions to mayors and other local officials who went even further. Six counties in the San Francisco Bay area ordered nearly 7 million residents to stay inside, allowing them to venture out only for necessities during a three-week period starting Tuesday.

ARE CHILDREN CORONAVIRUS CARRIERS?

The Trump administration and federal health authorities recommended that Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10, educate their children at home and avoid discretionary travel over the next 15 days. Older Americans should remain at home to avoid coming in contact with the virus.

Still, the White House stopped short of ordering such restrictions nationwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE