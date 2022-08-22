Novavax's COVID vaccine recommended by CDC for children aged 12 through 17

Publish

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday signed off on the use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 through 17.

The recommendation follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization for the vaccine for the age group last week.

NOVAVAX COVID-19 VACCINE 90.4% EFFECTIVE IN CLINICAL TRIAL, COMPANY SAYS

The protein-based vaccine received emergency use authorization in July for use among adults in the United States, with health officials hoping it would drive uptake among those skeptical of messenger RNA shots from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc.

However, Novavax earlier this month halved its full-year revenue forecast, saying it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot in the United States this year.

The company said it was late to the U.S. market and also pointed to softer demand in the face of a global vaccine supply glut.

So far 11,990 Novavax vaccine doses have been administered in the United States, according to latest government data.

NOVAVAX SAYS PROTEIN VACCINE WORKS FOR KIDS AS YOUNG AS 12

The vaccine, which has already been cleared in countries such as Japan and Australia for use among adolescents, has also been plagued by manufacturing snags, regulatory delays and sluggish uptake in key markets such as Europe.