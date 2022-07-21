Novavax CEO contends COVID vaccine is 'more stable' than alternatives, could reduce 'all disease'

Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck asserted the biotech's COVID-19 vaccine endorsed by the CDC for adults is "quite a bit different" than its alternatives, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Thursday it is "more stable" and could possibly reduce "all disease."

STANLEY ERCK: It’s quite a bit different, we have a vaccine that like the others have shown great efficacy and a great safety database. Ours is a bit more stable than the others, so you can distribute the vaccine and use it at refrigerated temperatures instead of having to take it at minus 20 or 70 degrees. It’s a vaccine that has a protein and an adjuvant that goes with it that was shown to stimulate very broad neutralizing antibodies. In fact, we've presented data that shows our vaccine stimulates with two or three doses, very good responses. Even to Omicron 5 which you are starting to hear about.

NOVAVAX COVID-19 VACCINE FOR ADULTS ENDORSED BY CDC

We will submit data to the FDA that shows what our vaccine does against variants. It does very well against the Beta, we all remember the Beta, and Delta variant, and now with Omicron. It's there to reduce moderate to severe disease and maybe even all disease.

