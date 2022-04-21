New York physician indicted in $10 million health care telemedicine fraud scheme

A New York physician was charged in an unsealed indictment on Thursday over an alleged $10 million health care fraud scheme.

The Department of Justice announced that Elemer Raffai, 56, is charged with health care fraud for his alleged involvement in an alleged scheme between July 2016 and June 2017, signing prescriptions and other order forms for services that weren't medically necessary, the Department of Justice states.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FINDS MISSISSIPPI PRISON VIOLATES CONSTITUTION

Raffai allegedly signed prescriptions and other order forms through telemedicine services for durable medical equipment that the Department of Justice claims were not medically necessary.

The Justice Department states that Raffai caused the claims to be submitted based on a short telephone conversation for people who he didn't physically examine and evaluate.

DOJ TO CHARGE NEARLY TWO DOZEN FOR ALLEGEDLY DEFRAUDING $150 MILLION IN COVID-19 AID

In return, the Department of Justice says that Raffai was partially convinced to make the prescriptions and orders due by the payments of bribes and kickbacks.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The indictment also alleges that Raffai and other individuals either submitted or caused $10 million in false and fraudulent claims to be submitted to Medicare, which paid more than $4 million on the claims.

If convicted, the physician faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.