Nearly one-third of NY, NJ small businesses reportedly closed in 2020

Nearly one-third of small businesses in New York and New Jersey have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to TrackTheRecovery.org.

“It’s really bad,” Eileen Kean, New Jersey state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses said. “And without federal dollars coming into New Jersey, the Main Street stores and other establishments are not gonna make it through the winter.”

As of Nov. 16, 27.8 percent of small businesses in New York shut down for good – and in New Jersey the figure is 31.2 percent.

The stats are in line with the national average at 29.8 percent, The Hill reported.

During the first wave in spring, 52.5 percent of New York businesses and 53.9 percent in New Jersey closed.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States topped 200,000 for the first time Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Since January, when the first infections were reported in the U.S., the nation’s total number of cases has surpassed 13 million. More than 265,000 people have died.