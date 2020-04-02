Molson Coors donates coronavirus-fighting hand sanitizer to Milwaukee police

Days after the Molson Coors Beverage Company announced it was joining the fight against COVID-19, the brewer has donated gallons of hand sanitizer to the Milwaukee Police Department in Wisconsin.

“Thank you to the @MolsonCoors Beverage Company for donating 25 gallons of hand sanitizer for our members! #WeAreInThisTogether,” the Milwaukee Police Department wrote in a tweet posted with photos that show the five-gallon buckets given to the department .

Molson Coors has been producing hand sanitizer at each of the company’s six craft breweries, according to a March 24 press release. And it is just one of the many alcoholic beverage brands that have shifted production gears to minimize the portable disinfectant’s disrupted supply chain.

“Craft brewers were built beer by beer in their hometowns and they are all about community,” said Paul Verdu, a vice president of Tenth and Blake, Molson Coors’ U.S. craft arm. “Doing the right thing to lift up our communities, including our retailer and distributor partners, to lend a hand to the very people who helped establish these businesses isn’t a heavy lift for our craft brewers because that’s who they are as people and that’s what their businesses are all about."

Molson Coors has also donated 50,000 cans of water to the Salvation Army Intermountain Division in Denver and $1 million to the United States Bartenders' Guild.

Other alcohol brands that have committed to producing coronavirus-banishing hand sanitizers include Tito's Handmade Vodka and Pernod Ricard.

As of Thursday evening, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 242,100 people in the United States.