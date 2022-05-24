Expand / Collapse search
Healthcare

Moderna testing potential monkeypox vaccines

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said smallpox vaccine Jynneos is being used in monkeypox cases

Moderna Inc. is testing potential vaccines against monkeypox in pre-clinical trials as the disease spreads in the United States and Europe.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday there have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the monkeypox vaccines.

Moderna logo

Moderna logo and stock graph are seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration ( REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the government was in the process of releasing doses of a smallpox vaccine Jynneos, made by Bavarian Nordic A/S, for use in monkeypox cases.

