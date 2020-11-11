Moderna may seek FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccine in December

Moderna Inc. said Wednesday it's on track to report early data from a late-stage trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine later this month, and could file for U.S. emergency use authorization in early December.

Continue Reading Below

The company may have to wait for two-month follow-up safety data to apply for U.S. emergency use authorization, even after reporting positive interim data on the vaccine's effectiveness.

FAUCI SAYS PFIZER CORONAVIRUS VACCINE LIKELY AVAILABLE IN HIGH-RISK CASES BY DECEMBER

Moderna said it expects the safety data in the second half of this month.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA INC. 81.19 +5.14 +6.76% PFE PFIZER INC. 38.18 -0.47 -1.22%

Hopes of the world soon getting an effective vaccine against the virus that has killed over a million people were raised on Monday after Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on interim trial results.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There are no vaccines that have gained global approval yet, although a handful, including Moderna's, are in late-stage studies.

It was too early to guess how effective Moderna's vaccine could be, chief executive officer Stephane Bancel said at a Credit Suisse conference.

The world would have to wait for more data to understand whether the use of a particular vaccine would be more widespread, Bancel said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Moderna, which uses a technology similar to Pfizer's, finished enrolling 30,000 volunteers in its late-stage study last month.

Public health experts have said it is likely that more than one vaccine would be needed to control the pandemic.