Major publishers agree to drop coronavirus research paywalls

Some of the world’s largest scientific research publishing companies have agreed to drop paywalls for access to research on COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, a White House official told FOX Business.

The effort, led by the Office of Science and Technology Policy and its director Kelvin Droegemeier, along with Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore and the U.K., made the request to the publishers so that scientists and researchers worldwide will have access to the most updated data and research on COVID-19. By dropping paywalls, the hope is that there could be an expedited solution for a vaccine or treatment.

At times, if paywalls are in place, it can cost thousands of dollars to have access to the information.

Publishers include Elsevier, Wiley, Springer Nature, IOP Publishing, STM, Association of American Publishers.

