Kroger Health expands COVID-19 testing to all its clinics ahead of flu season

Kroger Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing to all 220 of its clinic locations across 35 states by appointment for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients ahead of flu season.

“We are committed to continue to expand our offerings and solutions so that more and more Americans have access to COVID-19 testing,” said Kroger Health president Colleen Lindholz in a statement. “While drive-thru testing provided a quick, interim solution, Kroger Health is transitioning to offer long-term COVID-19 testing solutions, including leveraging our clinic locations and our FDA-authorized COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit."

According to the company's announcement, the testing will use the self-administered collection process that has been utilized at Kroger Health’s community drive-thru and walk-up locations since April, where more than 150,000 tests have been conducted across 19 states.

Patients can schedule an appointment online where they will be given a screening questionnaire to ensure they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) testing guidelines. A licensed healthcare professional will then contact the patient via telehealth or by phone.

The clinic locations will offer designated parking spots where patients can wait until their appointment time and where most of the self-administered collections will take place under the supervision of a Kroger Health professional. In addition, the locations will utilize personal protective equipment and will implement new policies to promote the health and safety of all associates, patients, and customers.

Kroger Health clinics, nicknamed The Little Clinic, are currently available in Ohio, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Virginia and Colorado and have the capability to test up to 5,000 patients per day.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 5.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. More than 1.9 million Americans have recovered from the virus while more than 172,000 Americans have died.