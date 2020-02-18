Expand / Collapse search
Johnson & Johnson working on coronavirus treatment with US government, Belgium researchers

Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. and the US government will share costs in discovering the treatment

Johnson & Johnson said it will work with the Rega Institute for Medical Research in Belgium to identify antiviral, therapeutic candidates to treat the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in an expanded effort with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., a J&J company, and the department's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will share costs in discovering the treatment, the company said Tuesday.

J&J last week said it will work with HHS to accelerate the development of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS CLAIMS LIFE OF HOSPITAL DIRECTOR IN HARD-HIT WUHAN

J&J shares rose 0.2%.