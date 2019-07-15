Joe Biden unveils ObamaCare 2.0 plan, challenges rivals over government-run approach

Former Vice President Joe Biden is pushing back against many of his opponents’ plans to offer government-run insurance.

Instead, the front-runner in the Democratic race is planning to take an aggressive approach defending his work with the previous administration’s Affordable Care Act, effectively challenging President Trump’s plan to disassemble it.

In a video published on his Twitter account, Biden explained why he does not support eliminating private health care insurance.

“I believe that we have to protect and build on ObamaCare,” Biden said, noting that’s why he’s proposing to add a public option to the plan, “as the best way to lower costs and cover everyone.”

The expanded coverage would be paid for by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

“I understand the appeal of ‘Medicare-for-all,’ but folks supporting it should be clear that it means getting rid of ObamaCare. And I’m not for that … Starting over makes no sense to me at all.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., one of Biden’s top contenders who is pushing for Medicare-for-all, will unveil his health care plan Wednesday.

"I traveled all over the country to fight the repeal of ObamaCare," Sanders tweeted Monday. "But I will not be deterred from ending the corporate greed that creates dysfunction in our health care system. We must pass Medicare-for-all."

Democrats will hit the debate stage again July 30 and 31, where it's expected they will discuss the variety of plans each candidate brings to the table.