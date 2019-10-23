Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

J&J's $4 billion proposed opioid settlement will crimp profits

FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Grady Trimble breaks down the opioid case settlement against drug makers marketing opioids, causing epidemic.video

Landmark opioid case settled before trial: Report

FOX Business' Grady Trimble breaks down the opioid case settlement against drug makers marketing opioids, causing epidemic.

Johnson & Johnson told investors its proposed $4 billion settlement tied to opioid litigation will impact profits.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JNJJOHNSON & JOHNSON129.90+0.70+0.54%

The health care giant, along with Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, have agreed in "principle" to a settlement outlined by State Attorneys General earlier this week.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

US OPIOID CRISIS PROMPTS MELANIA TRUMP TO MAKE FIRST SOLO TRIP TO HILL
OPIOID CRISIS: NARCAN INVENTOR TALKS RISE OF FENTANYL

"The agreement in principle is intended to provide certainty for involved parties and critical assistance for families and communities in need. This agreement in principle is not an admission of liability or wrong-doing and would resolve opioid lawsuits filed and future claims by states, cities and counties" the companies wrote in a Securities & Exchange Commission filing.

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As a result, third-quarter profits already reported were lowered to $1.8 billion from $4.8 billion. Per-share profit will now be $0.66 vs. $1.81, the filing also detailed.

Shares of J&J were little changed in the extended session Wednesday.

Additionally, the company stated it "cannot predict if or when the agreement will be finalized."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE