Japan's Shionogi says COVID-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus

An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co. Ltd. has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drugmaker said Sunday.

The pill, S-217622, "demonstrated rapid clearance of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus," Shionogi said in a statement, citing results from a clinical trial of the drug.

FDA APPROVES FIRST COVID BREATH TEST FOR EMERGENCY USE

The company has global aspirations for the antiviral pill, which is now being evaluated by Japanese regulators.

The findings released Sunday also showed "there was no significant difference in total score of 12 COVID-19 symptoms between treatment arms," although the drug showed improvement in a composite score of five "respiratory and feverish" symptoms, Shionogi said.

The drugmaker said in March it would launch a global trial for the drug with U.S. government support, and Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi has said production could reach 10 million doses a year.

Shionogi's shares have been on a roller coaster on speculation about success of the treatment. The stock climbed Friday after a report the U.S. government is in talks to acquire supplies of the drug.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

On April 13, the stock sank by as much as 16% on reports the drug could pose risks to pregnancies based on preclinical data.