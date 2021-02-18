Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care Tech

IBM explores sale of Watson Health

Business has roughly $1 billion in revenue and isn’t profitable, sources say

close
IBM's The Weather Company CEO Cameron Clayton on The Weather Channel’s online tools that can track and detail the coronavirus's spread using AI technology. video

IBM’s Watson tracking coronavirus with AI technology

IBM's The Weather Company CEO Cameron Clayton on The Weather Channel’s online tools that can track and detail the coronavirus's spread using AI technology.

 

International Business Machines Corp. is exploring a potential sale of its IBM Watson Health business, according to people familiar with the matter, as the technology giant’s new chief executive moves to streamline the company and become more competitive in cloud computing.

Stocks in this Article

IBMINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP.
$120.69
+0.68 (+0.57%)

IBM is studying alternatives for the unit that could include a sale to a private-equity firm or industry player or a merger with a blank-check company, the people said. The unit, which employs artificial intelligence to help hospitals, insurers and drugmakers manage their data, has roughly $1 billion in annual revenue and isn’t currently profitable, the people said.

IBM HIRES GARY COHN, FORMER TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER

Its brands include Merge Healthcare, which analyzes mammograms and MRIs; Phytel, which assists with patient communications; and Truven Health Analytics, which analyzes complex healthcare data.

It isn’t clear how much the business might fetch in a sale, and there may not be one.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS