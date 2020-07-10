Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care Tech

Gilead says additional data on remdesivir shows improved clinical recovery

Gilead said it analyzed data from 312 patients treated in a late-stage study

close
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on how hospitals will supply coronavirus drug Remdesivir 'out of pocket.'video

Alex Azar: Gilead's coronavirus drug Remdesivir cost won't burden patient

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on how hospitals will supply coronavirus drug Remdesivir 'out of pocket.'

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Friday additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir significantly improved clinical recovery and reduced the risk of death in COVID-19 patients.

Continue Reading Below

The company said the finding requires confirmation in prospective clinical trials.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Gilead said it analyzed data from 312 patients treated in a late-stage study and a separate real-world retrospective cohort of 818 patients with similar characteristics and disease severity as in the study.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GILDGILEAD SCIENCES INC.76.32+1.61+2.15%

GILEAD LAUNCHES CLINICAL TRIAL OF CORONAVIRUS-FIGHTING REMDESIVIR INHALED VERSION

Findings from the analysis of its late-stage study showed that 74.4% of remdesivir-treated patients recovered by Day 14 versus 59.0% of patients receiving standard of care, the company said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The mortality rate for patients treated with remdesivir in the analysis was 7.6% at Day 14, compared with 12.5% among patients not on remdesivir.

Gilead shares were up nearly 2% at $76.14 in trading before the bell.