Gilead says additional data on remdesivir shows improved clinical recovery

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Friday additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir significantly improved clinical recovery and reduced the risk of death in COVID-19 patients.

Continue Reading Below

The company said the finding requires confirmation in prospective clinical trials.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Gilead said it analyzed data from 312 patients treated in a late-stage study and a separate real-world retrospective cohort of 818 patients with similar characteristics and disease severity as in the study.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC. 76.32 +1.61 +2.15%

GILEAD LAUNCHES CLINICAL TRIAL OF CORONAVIRUS-FIGHTING REMDESIVIR INHALED VERSION

Findings from the analysis of its late-stage study showed that 74.4% of remdesivir-treated patients recovered by Day 14 versus 59.0% of patients receiving standard of care, the company said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The mortality rate for patients treated with remdesivir in the analysis was 7.6% at Day 14, compared with 12.5% among patients not on remdesivir.

Gilead shares were up nearly 2% at $76.14 in trading before the bell.