Giant Food pharmacies roll out seasonal flu vaccinations ahead of fall season

Giant Food, a supermarket chain with stores in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C., is officially rolling out its seasonal vaccines.

The chain announced Wednesday that seasonal flu vaccines are ready and available in all 153 of their in-store pharmacies. Their vaccines are available to both adults and children.

"The vaccinations are administered by Giant's certified in-store pharmacists, require no appointment, and are often covered in-full by most insurance plans," the press release read.

Giant is also offering high-dose vaccines for anyone aged 65 years or older. No appointments are needed, and most insured customers can get vaccinated with a $0 co-pay.

"We are proud to offer efficient access to quality healthcare and help support our communities to prioritize their health," Director of Pharmacy Operations Paul Zvaleny said in a press release.

"We want everyone to stay healthy this back-to-school and flu season and we're providing a convenient one-stop-shop for customers to receive all their vaccines and testing results, speak to their pharmacist and fill their prescription needs," the statement added.

The chain also offers COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, in addition to on-site testing for strep throat and flu A and B strains. Results for flu testing can be done in as few as 15 minutes.

Giant was founded in Washington, D.C., in 1936. The chain owns 165 stores across the mid-Atlantic region.