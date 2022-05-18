Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Free COVID tests: How to order

COVID tests will be distributed by the Postal Service, Biden administration said

The Biden administration announced its third distribution of free at-home COVID-19 tests for U.S. residents this week, as coronavirus cases rise again in some regions. 

Now, the government website for people to request the tests is accepting orders. 

Anyone can place their order at covidtests.gov or special.usps.com/testkits.

Households can request an additional eight free at-home tests to be distributed by the U.S. Postal Service. 

Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag home tests

Home test kits, specifically Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag home tests, stacked for delivery in Boston on Jan. 5, 2022.  (Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The tests are rapid antigen tests, and orders of eight tests come in two separate packages, each with its own tracking number.

The over-the-counter tests give results at home within 30 minutes and are effective whether or not the patient has symptoms.

Households were eligible to receive four tests during each of two earlier rounds of ordering.

The first round of tests was released on the websites in January, with more than 45 million kits ordered. 

President Biden committed to making 1 billion tests available to the public free of charge, including 500 million available through the covidtests.gov website. 

However, just 350 million of the amount available for ordering online have been shipped to date.

In March, officials said fewer than 100,000 kits were being ordered per day.

The Food and Drug Administration is also warning the public about counterfeit at-home COVID-19 tests. 

People who need assistance placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233.

Fox Business' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 