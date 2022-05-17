FDA authorizes Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 5-11

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday that it had amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, allowing the use of a single booster dose in children ages 5 to 11.

The shot would be given at least five months after completion of a primary series with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"The FDA is authorizing the use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age to provide continued protection against COVID-19," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement."

"While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the omicron wave has seen more kids getting sick with the disease and being hospitalized, and children may also experience longer term effects, even following initially mild disease," Califf said.