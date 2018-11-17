For diabetics, this implantable glucose monitor will make life easier

A potentially game-changing technology that monitors glucose levels may help diabetics manage the condition.

Senseonics’ Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is the only FDA approved long-term implantable sensor that provides real-time data to patients.

“You put it under the skin and you forget about it,” Timothy Goodnow, Senseonics CEO said during an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Liz Claman on Friday. “So that whole ability to make your life easier is what we’re trying to enable that sensor.”

The implantable sensor has a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter that provides continuous blood glucose monitoring for up to three months. It send real-time diabetes monitoring and management data to users through a smartphone app.

“It’ll alarm you and say, 'you’re going really high or you’re going really low.' So the advent of these new continuous glucose monitors has been really important in the last decade,” Goodnow said.

Goodnow said the risk of infection is low at 0.7% and $10 a day is what a it costs to have the CGM System.

“Anytime you look for any improvement in [diabetes] you are trying to make people’s lives easier,” he said.

More than 100 million U.S. adults are now living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Diabetes is the seventh-leading cause of death in the U.S. with nearly one in four adults living with diabetes, and 7.2 million Americans may not even be aware they have the condition.

Senseonics Holdings Inc is a publically traded small-cap company with half a billion dollars in market cap.