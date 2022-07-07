FDA says COVID pill Paxlovid can be prescribed by pharmacists

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Wednesday that it revised the emergency use authorization for Paxlovid, allowing for authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe the Pfizer antiviral medication to eligible patients.

"Since Paxlovid must be taken within five days after symptoms begin, authorizing state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid could expand access to timely treatment for some patients who are eligible to receive this drug for the treatment of COVID-19," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

There were "certain limitations" that would ensure patients were properly assessed and prescribed the drug.

State-licensed pharmacists should refer patients for clinical evaluation if sufficient information is not available to assess renal and hepatic function or to assess a potential drug interaction, the FDA said.

The agency added that community pharmacies not already participating as test-to-treat sites can decide how or if they will offer this service.

Paxlovid is authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infection in adults and pediatric patients with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

It has been cleared for use and available for free in the U.S. since December.

Fewer than half of the nearly 4 million courses distributed to pharmacies by the government have been administered.

Those authorized who report a positive home test result from a rapid antigen diagnostic test or a positive PCR test, to their provider are eligible for the pill.

Patients who test positive should bring health records for pharmacists to review for kidney and liver problems.

Patients with reduced kidney function may need a lower dose of the treatment.

Reuters contributed to this report.