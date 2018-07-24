Eli Lilly posts quarterly loss, to take animal health unit public

article
Eli Lilly posted a second-quarter loss on Tuesday, hurt by acquisition-related charges of $1.62 billion.
Continue Reading Below
The company incurred a net loss of $259.9 million, or 25 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $1.01 billion, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9.1 percent to $6.36 billion.
Lilly also announced it would spin off its Elanco animal health business and take it public.
Lilly will retain a stake of less than 20 percent.
The initial public offering is expected to be completed in the second half of the year.