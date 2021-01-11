Lilly says Alzheimer’s drug slows decline in Phase 2 trial

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly on Monday announced positive findings for its drug in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Continue Reading Below

The investigational antibody therapy, donanemab, slowed cognitive decline by a statistically significant 32% compared to a placebo, Lilly said. The drug met a main objective to slow decline in about 18 months.

Donanemab works by targeting a so-called N3pG beta amyloid to quickly clear amyloid plaques in the brain, which otherwise disrupt cell function, according to the National Institutes of Health.

COMBO OF BLOOD TESTS COULD OFFER MORE ACCURATE ALZHEIMER'S DIAGNOSTICS, RESEARCHERS SAY

The randomized, double-blind study involved a sample of 272 patients, selected based on cognitive tests and brain imaging. The patients had early, symptomatic courses of the disease, the company said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LLY ELI LILLY & COMPANY 186.79 +20.45 +12.30%

Patients stopped receiving the drug once imaging showed their amyloid plaques dropped to healthy levels. Lilly says the plaque clearance mechanism is durable, and the company plans to replicate the findings in a second trial with an estimated 500 participants.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Lilly's announcement on Monday stemmed from a Phase 2 "Trailblazer-Alz" trial, with results submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.