Disneyland, Universal may have been exposed to measles by tourist

Disneyland, the happiest place on Earth, Universal Studios, and other Southern California tourist spots were hit with exposure to highly contagious measles this month when an infected tourist visited the attractions prompting warnings from health officials about the serious disease.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said in a statement today “that a female teenager traveling internationally from New Zealand to Southern California (Orange County and Los Angeles County) from August 11 through August 15, 2019 was infectious with the measles.”

The statement said the visit to Disneyland was on August 12th.

“We were notified that the tourist visited multiple Southern California locations and have been advised by OC Health Care Agency that the risk to cast and guests is likely low,” Disneyland’s Dr. Pamela Hymel explains in a statement released by the park.

“We maintain rigorous sanitation standards to protect guests and cast, and earlier this year we strengthened our immunization program and educational resources for cast members, in addition to our ongoing efforts,” says Hymel.

Also on the girl's vacation itinerary the second week of August, according to the Los Angeles County Health Department, Universal Studios, the Santa Monica Pier, the Chinese Theater and of course LAX airport, all listed on the statement released August 23rd.

The LACHD issued guidelines for the measles.“For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and, finally, a rash,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer in the official statement.

Davis also suggested immunization for anyone concerned, “Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know have it. The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others.”