CVS Health opens its first coronavirus testing site in Massachusetts

Six days after President Trump announced that several retailers would be coronavirus testing locations in store parking lots, CVS announced Thursday afternoon it has opened its first such outpost in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Shrewsbury, Mass.

"It’s important to understand that this is our first site, which means there will likely be issues that arise," CVS said in a press release. "Those issues will be addressed immediately and inform the opening of other sites — in CVS Pharmacy parking lots and elsewhere. The goal is to serve as a model for testing."

The drug store giant said testing will initially focus on a critical population: first responders and health care workers. Massachusetts state officials have identified a group of women and men who are on the "frontlines of the pandemic" and have potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

The company was quick to point out this is not akin to a walk-in clinic and stressed in the release that the new outpost "does not, and will not, administer tests on a walk-up or drive-up basis."

Details on screening and potential assignment to a testing site will be forthcoming. Customers are encouraged to visit CVS' COVID-19 resource center for updates.

