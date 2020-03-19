Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

CVS Health opens its first coronavirus testing site in Massachusetts

COVID-19 testing will initially focus on a critical population: first responders

By Fox Business StaffFOXBusiness
close
Executives from the private sector, including Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Becton Dickenson (BD), Quest Diagnostics, Roche, Signify, LabCorp, CVS, and LHC Group, join President Trump to discuss what is being done to combat coronavirus in the U.S. video

Walmart, Target, other execs join coronavirus fight

Executives from the private sector, including Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Becton Dickenson (BD), Quest Diagnostics, Roche, Signify, LabCorp, CVS, and LHC Group, join President Trump to discuss what is being done to combat coronavirus in the U.S.

Six days after President Trump announced that several retailers would be coronavirus testing locations in store parking lots, CVS announced Thursday afternoon it has opened its first such outpost in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Shrewsbury, Mass.

Continue Reading Below

CORONAVIRUS PRICE-GOUGING COMPLAINTS SURGE

"It’s important to understand that this is our first site, which means there will likely be issues that arise," CVS said in a press release. "Those issues will be addressed immediately and inform the opening of other sites — in CVS Pharmacy parking lots and elsewhere. The goal is to serve as a model for testing."

The drug store giant said testing will initially focus on a critical population: first responders and health care workers.  Massachusetts state officials have identified a group of women and men who are on the "frontlines of the pandemic" and have potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company was quick to point out this is not akin to a walk-in clinic and stressed in the release that the new outpost "does not, and will not, administer tests on a walk-up or drive-up basis."

Details on screening and potential assignment to a testing site will be forthcoming. Customers are encouraged to visit CVS'  COVID-19 resource center for updates.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS