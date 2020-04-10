Costco employee who tested positive for coronavirus dies after near month-long battle

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Costco employee in Texas has died after being diagnosed nearly a month ago with COVID-19.

Josie Krebs, 63, died Wednesday after being hospitalized for three weeks with double pneumonia.

Krebs starting showing symptoms on March 16, four days after running errands at a few local grocery stores, according to a Facebook post by her husband, Gary Gibson. Six days later, she was put on a ventilator and transferred to the ICU.

"Thank you so much everyone for all your support and prayers during Josie’s fight to recover from covid-19," Gibson wrote. "Josie's passing has been a devastating loss to me and to her family. Josie will be dearly missed by me, her family, her friends, her Costco family, and so many other’s whose lives were touched by Josie’s smile and kind nature."

Prior to her diagnosis, Krebs had left the house only to run some errands at a couple of "very crowded" grocery stores. However, during one of her errands, "there was a guy standing in line behind her coughing," Gibson said.

In just a few days, Krebs began coughing and was later diagnosed with bronchitis at an urgent care center. At the time, Krebs also took a test for coronavirus although results would not be available for four to five days afterward, Gibson explained.

Soon after Krebs became ill, Gibson began a detailed timeline of her illness on the social media platform in hopes of informing others about how quickly the virus can attack a person's immune system.

Krebs had reportedly worked at Costco on UTSA Boulevard in San Antonio.

Costco did not immediately responded to FOX Business request for comment.

