Coronavirus vaccine? Meet the American company that will help mass-produce it

Coronavirus panic has ravaged global markets driving stocks to their worst weekly loss since the 2008 financial crisis. Fears continue to mount despite re-assurances from everyone from President Trump to Fed Chair Jay Powell. Now, the CEO of the biotech firm Dyadic International is joining the chorus, but his reassurance comes in the form of a potential vaccine.

In an exclusive interview, Dyadic CEO Mark Emalfarb told FOX Business’ Trish Regan Friday that his company has the technology that will allow them to mass-produce a vaccine should one get approved in the next several months. "We developed the technology platform that we've been developing for years over two and half decades to make proteins at large scale, at very low cost," he said.

Emalfard’s company is working with E.U., Israeli and U.S. scientists to help turn their discoveries into large amounts of dosages at affordable prices so as to have sufficient quantities to treat a world population.

"On pharmaceutical side, it's very productive, it's very fast," he told Regan. "So we're pumping out lots of protein, which would be a vaccine or an antibody."

Currently, there are over 83,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide and over 2,800 people have died due to the outbreak. What started in China has now spread to 54 countries worldwide.

