Coronavirus cases top half a million, protective gear lacking: WHO

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also urged countries to refrain from using unproven medicines

Reuters
Premier Inc. CEO Susan Devore discusses the lack of medical supplies in the U.S. as a product of global economics.

Hospitals burning through more coronavirus supplies than can be replaced: Study

Premier Inc. CEO Susan Devore discusses the lack of medical supplies in the U.S. as a product of global economics.

GENEVA - Coronavirus has infected more than half a million people and killed 20,000, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday as he appealed again for protective gear for medical staff working to save lives.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, speaking to a Geneva news conference, also urged countries to refrain from using medicines that have not been demonstrated to be effective against COVID-19.

Tedros, without giving specifics, thanked “various national organisations” that had provided what he called critical cyber intelligence after a rise in online scams and cyber attacks on the U.N. agency and on himself.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Kate Kelland in London