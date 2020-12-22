Expand / Collapse search
CityMD launches 'virtual line' system to curb hours-long lines for patients seeking COVID-19 tests

About 30 minutes before their appointment, patients will receive a text notifying them to return to their clinic location for registration. 

Exiger President of Global Markets Brandon Daniels discusses both the Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines and the distribution process.video

Moderna creates new ‘opportunity' for vaccine in underserved communities: Expert

CityMD, a healthcare company which operates more than 135 urgent care centers in New Jersey and New York, has launched a virtual line system in an effort to provide a more convenient experience for patients seeking COVID-19 tests.

People wait on a line for a CityMD Urgent Care location Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in the Forest Hills neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The move comes after CityMD patients have been waiting in hours-long lines outside the company's clinics for months.

After providing front desk CityMD staff with their name and phone number, patients will be given an estimated wait time and receive a welcome text where they can view how many people are in line ahead of them for COVID-19 testing.

About 30 minutes before their appointment, patients will receive a follow-up text notifying them to return to their clinic location for registration.

CityMD expects to have the virtual line system available at all clinic locations by early January 2021. The virtual line system is available at the following clinic locations:

New Jersey 

  • East Brunswick
  • Clifton
  • East Hanover
  • Jersey City- Grove Street
  • Jersey City- Journal Square
  • Lanoka Harbor
  • Montvale 
  • Ramsey
  • Teterboro
  • Union

Bronx

  • Baychester
  • East 161st
  • Fordham
  • Parkchester
  • Riverdale

Brooklyn

  • Bay Ridge
  • Bed-Stuy
  • Bergen Beach
  • Bushwick
  • Midwood
  • Park Slope
  • Prospect Heights
  • Prospect Park South
  • Williamsburg

Long Island 

  • Bay Shore- South Sunrise Hwy
  • Bellmore
  • Carle Place
  • Copiague
  • Cutchogue
  • Farmingville
  • Franklin Square
  • Lake Grove
  • Levittown
  • Lindenhurst
  • Massapequa
  • Plainview
  • Ronkonkoma
  • Sayville
  • Selden

Manhattan

  • East 14th
  • East 37th
  • East 50th
  • East 67th
  • East 79th
  • East 86th
  • Lower East Side
  • Tribeca
  • West Village
  • West 14th
  • West 23rd
  • West 39th
  • West 57th
  • West 69th
  • West 88th
  • West 146th
  • West 181st

Queens

  • Astoria
  • Ditmars 
  • Forest Hills
  • Fresh Meadows
  • Maspeth

Staten Island

  • Forest Ave
  • New Dorp
  • Richmond

Westchester 

  • Eastchester
  • Hartsdale
  • Mamroneck
  • White Plains
  • Yonkers-Central Park Avenue

Patients with issues unrelated to COVID-19 will have their visit prioritized with an expedited registration. Those visiting for a medical reason unrelated to the coronavirus will not be allowed to receive a COVID-19 test during the same visit.

