CityMD launches 'virtual line' system to curb hours-long lines for patients seeking COVID-19 tests

CityMD, a healthcare company which operates more than 135 urgent care centers in New Jersey and New York, has launched a virtual line system in an effort to provide a more convenient experience for patients seeking COVID-19 tests.

The move comes after CityMD patients have been waiting in hours-long lines outside the company's clinics for months.

After providing front desk CityMD staff with their name and phone number, patients will be given an estimated wait time and receive a welcome text where they can view how many people are in line ahead of them for COVID-19 testing.

About 30 minutes before their appointment, patients will receive a follow-up text notifying them to return to their clinic location for registration.

CityMD expects to have the virtual line system available at all clinic locations by early January 2021. The virtual line system is available at the following clinic locations:

New Jersey

East Brunswick

Clifton

East Hanover

Jersey City- Grove Street

Jersey City- Journal Square

Lanoka Harbor

Montvale

Ramsey

Teterboro

Union

Bronx

Baychester

East 161st

Fordham

Parkchester

Riverdale

Brooklyn

Bay Ridge

Bed-Stuy

Bergen Beach

Bushwick

Midwood

Park Slope

Prospect Heights

Prospect Park South

Williamsburg

Long Island

Bay Shore- South Sunrise Hwy

Bellmore

Carle Place

Copiague

Cutchogue

Farmingville

Franklin Square

Lake Grove

Levittown

Lindenhurst

Massapequa

Plainview

Ronkonkoma

Sayville

Selden

Manhattan

East 14th

East 37th

East 50th

East 67th

East 79th

East 86th

Lower East Side

Tribeca

West Village

West 14th

West 23rd

West 39th

West 57th

West 69th

West 88th

West 146th

West 181st

Queens

Astoria

Ditmars

Forest Hills

Fresh Meadows

Maspeth

Staten Island

Forest Ave

New Dorp

Richmond

Westchester

Eastchester

Hartsdale

Mamroneck

White Plains

Yonkers-Central Park Avenue

Patients with issues unrelated to COVID-19 will have their visit prioritized with an expedited registration. Those visiting for a medical reason unrelated to the coronavirus will not be allowed to receive a COVID-19 test during the same visit.

