Cigna quarterly revenue rises about 11 pct

article

Health insurer Cigna reported an about 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by higher enrollment and premium increases.

Continue Reading Below

Cigna's results come a day after the Wall Street Journal reported billionaire investor Carl Icahn has a sizable stake in the insurer and plans to vote against its planned $52 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts .

Cigna's operating revenue rose to $11.50 billion from $10.37 billion.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)