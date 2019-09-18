CBS, WarnerMedia stop airing e-cigarette advertisements

CBS and WarnerMedia, the parent company of TBS and TNT, will start to pull e-cigarette advertising off the air as the death toll from a mysterious vaping-related disease continues to climb.

CNN, one of AT&T owned WarnerMedia properties, announced last week that it would no longer allow vaping products to be advertised on its network, but would reconsider the policy if research proves vaping products are not harmful.

“Given warnings from the CDC, the AMA and the American Lung Association to consumers, our company has revised its policies Jennifer Toner, WarnerMedia spokeswoman

iSpot, an ad measurement company, reports that more than 20 networks have run Juul ads in the past two weeks, costing more than $2.2 million for more than 900 airings.

In the latest sign that the health issues related to vaping and e-cigarettes has become a global epidemic, the government of India announced on Wednesday that its cabinet approved a ban on the import, production, and sale of e-cigarettes.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an emergency order that could see first-time offenders jailed for up to a year and fined 100,000 rupees. Simply possessing e-cigarettes or similar devised will also be an offense.

India's move comes on the heels of President Donald Trump announcing last week that the federal government would act to ban thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes. The Food and Drug Administration followed with an announcement that they plan to develop guidelines to remove from the market all flavors except tobacco.

New York was the first state to announce a ban on flavored electronic e-cigarettes on Tuesday as part of an effort to stop the increase of young people using vaping products.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was “undeniable” that e-cigarette flavors like bubble gum and cotton candy are meant to entice young people.

