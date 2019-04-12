Search

Bristol-Myers says shareholders vote to approve Celgene takeover

Health CareReuters

WSJ Assistant Editorial Page Editor James Freeman and Fox News contributor Liz Peek on Bristol-Myers Squibb's deal to buy Celgene and the state of M&A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire Celgene for $74B

Bristol-Myers Squibb Inc's shareholders voted to approve the drugmaker's $74 billion takeover of biotech CelgeneCorp on Friday despite a campaign by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP to scuttle the deal.

The company said investors holding around 75 percent of its shares had voted in favor of the deal in a preliminary count.

The company also said during a shareholders meeting that it does not expect changes to the company's dividend policy after the acquisition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

