Bernie Sanders wants to turn American health care into Venezuela: Kennedy

A third of the Democratic caucus has gotten together to back Bernie Sanders' $3 trillion-a-year Medicare-for-all plan, and no matter how you slice this pinko pie, it sucks.

Continue Reading Below

These rogue donkeys want to turf any private insurance for some single-payer scam, which of course invites not only corruption and price fixing, it naturally brings innovation to a grinding halt. When the government is in charge of the most bloated bureaucracy in the history of corpulent programs, there will be almost no incentive to come up with new drugs, procedures and treatments to make people live longer and better.

Oh there will still very much be a private system, a true bifurcation between the haves and have nots, where the only way you get to keep your doctor is if you pay through the nose for everything from angioplasty to rhinoplasty. Meanwhile the poorest sickos will get stuck in the belly of the bureaucratic beast as they wait on lists to die from rationed care. That is not hyperbole or hysteria, that is fact.

The one big variable in this is: how do you pay for it? Raise taxes?? Guess what, people like lower taxes and they don't want to wait in some medical cattle car that makes the post office seem like a spa.

More from Kennedy Trump is getting the government out of the way of businesses: Tim Carney

Republicans deserve part of the blame for leaving this socialistic barn door open after screwing the pooch on Obamacare. Now all the do-gooder piggies are squealing to the public trough to kill a broken system.

Advertisement

There is Medicare for all, at least for all vets, and the VA is the ultimate disservice to veterans who get subpar care with limited choices and systemic, unfixable problems.

I, for one, will not stand idly by as pearl-clutching, out-of-touch politicians turn American health care into Venezuela. Republicans had better come up with a fix because voters are losing faith as fast as statist politicians are losing their minds.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (Kennedy) joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as a contributor in 2012 and is the host of the primetime program, Kennedy, which airs Monday through Thursday at 8PM/ET on the Fox Business Network.