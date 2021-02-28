AstraZeneca Plc sells 7.7% stake in Moderna Inc for more than $1B
Sale comes after shares soar following Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
AstraZeneca Plc has sold its 7.7% stake in Moderna Inc for more than $1 billion after the U.S. biotechnology company’s shares soared on the back of its coronavirus vaccine breakthrough, The Times reported.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AZN
|ASTRAZENECA PLC
|48.38
|-0.53
|-1.08%
|MRNA
|MODERNA, INC.
|154.81
|+6.43
|+4.33%
Powered by
The report added that it was not clear over what period British-based AstraZeneca sold its holding in Moderna.
AMID VACCINE DELAYS, ASTRAZENECA MAY HAVE BREACHED EU CONTRACT OVER COVID-19 SHOTS
AstraZeneca and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
AstraZeneca is retaining partnership with Moderna on other disease treatments and could sell its AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine on a commercial basis in future if the virus becomes endemic, the report added.
Moderna, whose vaccine is cleared for emergency use against COVID-19 in the United States, said last week it was expecting sales of $18.4 billion from its coronavirus vaccine this year.