AstraZeneca CEO on drug prices: The system has to change

As part of the Trump administration’s broader efforts to reform health care, President Trump has lead a push to lower drug prices for U.S. consumers, but it is uncertain how the potential reforms will impact pharmaceutical companies.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot weighed in telling the FOX Business ‘Varney & Co.’, “We may be [affected], I mean, actually nobody knows what the outcome of the discussions will be.”

The Senate is also trying to tackle drug prices with the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act proposal.

“The package that is going through Senate, some aspects are good, some aspects are not reasonable, we believe, but there are some good things and the system has to change,” Soriot said.

