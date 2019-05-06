Major doctor shortage predicted by 2032

Gamer World News Entertainment host Tian Wang studied medicine before changing careers to report on video game news.

Continue Reading Below

Wang said he is one of thousands of stories of doctors leaving their field for less stressful and more lucrative opportunities.

The Association of American Medical Colleges recently predicted up to 122,000 physicians could change careers by 2032 and Wang told FOX Business' Stuart Varney that several factors are driving them out.

“There's just this kind of trend in the medical industry, of this depersonalization that's been going on - and it makes you feel like you're sort of a cog in this giant health care machine that's just very easily replaceable,” he explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Wang also cited large amounts of paperwork, high insurance costs and even the increased digitization of health records as factors in doctors' decisions to change jobs.

“You have all of these policies that actually compromise patient care like prior authorization and non-medical switching, and they just burden you with so much paperwork - I just thought to myself, 'you know, I don't really want to do this," he said. “I've been in science all my life so I actually wanted to explore the more creative side of my brain.”