Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care

3 premature babies die at Pennsylvania hospital, possibly from bacterial infection

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel says the CDC keeps the information on the superbug outbreak a secret so hospitals won’t feel targeted and start to hide the information. video

Deadly superbug targeting people globally with weak immune system

Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel says the CDC keeps the information on the superbug outbreak a secret so hospitals won’t feel targeted and start to hide the information.

A bacterial infection may have been responsible for the deaths of three infants in a Pennsylvania hospital.

Continue Reading Below

The hospital is now diverting specific mothers and recently born babies to other hospitals.

The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville "recently experienced an increase in cases of pseudomonas infection, a waterborne bacteria, among premature infants," Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Edward Hartle said in a statement provided to USA TODAY.

Eight infants in Geisinger's NICU were treated for pseudomonas infection, according to the statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Four of the infants have been "successfully treated" and one is responding to antibiotic treatment.

The three babies died in August and September. All three were born before 27 weeks of gestation, according to the New York Times.

Geisinger Medical Center is diverting mothers likely to give birth prematurely before 32 weeks gestation and infants born at less than 32 weeks gestation to other hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Geisinger has established two hotline numbers for those in the area with questions: 570-214-9087 and 570-214-9088.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to the CDC, "Pseudomonas can be spread on the hands of healthcare workers or by equipment that gets contaminated and is not properly cleaned."