Sanofi and Janssen join forces to develop E.coli vaccine, with Sanofi's $175M upfront payment
Both companies will share the financial responsibility for ongoing and prospective research
Sanofi on Tuesday announced it had reached an agreement with Janssen, a part of Johnson & Johnson, to develop and commercialize a vaccine candidate for extra-intestinal pathogenic E.coli.
Under the terms of the deal, both parties will co-fund current and future research and development costs. Sanofi will pay $175 million upfront to Janssen, followed by development and commercial milestones.