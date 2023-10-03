Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Sanofi and Janssen join forces to develop E.coli vaccine, with Sanofi's $175M upfront payment

Both companies will share the financial responsibility for ongoing and prospective research

Sanofi on Tuesday announced it had reached an agreement with Janssen, a part of Johnson & Johnson, to develop and commercialize a vaccine candidate for extra-intestinal pathogenic E.coli.

Sanofi logo

The logo of French drugmaker Sanofi is seen a the Sanofi Genzyme Polyclonals in Lyon, France, on Sept. 30, 2023.  (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Under the terms of the deal, both parties will co-fund current and future research and development costs. Sanofi will pay $175 million upfront to Janssen, followed by development and commercial milestones.

