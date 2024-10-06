Passengers horrified after airline plays explicit movie on every screen: 'Super uncomfortable'

Travelers were floored when an airline played a sexually-explicit movie on every passenger's screen during an international flight – with no way to turn it off.

The incident took place on a Qantas flight from Sydney to Japan's Haneda Airport last week. Qantas, the flag carrier of Australia, confirmed the incident to FOX Business on Sunday.

Qantas did not disclose the movie to FOX Business, but news.au reported that it was "Daddio," a film starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn.

According to the movie's IMDB page, the film is rated R for "language, sexual material and brief graphic nudity."

A baffled passenger posted about the incident on Reddit and said that the film "was impossible to pause, dim, or turn it off."

"It featured graphic nudity and a lot of sexting – the kind where you could literally read the texts on screen without needing headphones," the Reddit user wrote in a post on r/QantasAirways.

"It took almost an hour of this before they switched to a more kid-friendly movie, but it was super uncomfortable for everyone, especially with families and kids onboard."

The Qantas representative told FOX Business that individual movie selection was not available due to a technical issue. Crew members switched to a family-friendly film once they realized they could not solve the technical error.

"The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologize to customers for this experience," the representative said. "All screens were changed to a family-friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn’t possible."

"We are reviewing how the movie was selected," the spokesperson added.