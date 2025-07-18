Lufthansa CEO’s wife in spotlight as new details emerge in crash that killed young woman

New information has emerged after the alleged vehicular homicide of a young Italian babysitter who was hit last week by the wife of Lufthansa Airlines CEO Carsten Spohr in the luxurious resort town of Porto Cervo in Italy.

Vivian Alexandra Spohr, 51, reportedly ran over the 24-year-old Gaia Costa while driving her BMW X5. Costa was on her way to babysit on the island of Sardinia as she walked across a pedestrian crossing.

Spohr’s German lawyer, Christian Schertz, told FOX Business that "As legal representatives of Ms. Spohr, we kindly ask for your understanding that we will not comment on your inquiry for legal reasons. Our client is not a person of public interest and therefore cannot accept any reporting based on suspicion. In addition, she has not commented on the matter herself, nor has she authorized any statements to be made on her behalf."

LUFTHANSA CEO'S WIFE LEAVES ITALY AFTER DEADLY ACCIDENT CLAIMS YOUNG BABYSITTER'S LIFE IN RESORT TOWN

Spohr departed for Germany shortly after Costa died. Germany’s largest paper, Bild, reported that eyewitnesses said that Spohr apparently didn't notice the impact at first and continued driving for a short distance. According to Bild, reported on July 11, a passerby screamed and banged on her BMW to compel her to stop. The Italian news site TGCOM24 reported that a witness allegedly asked Spohr: "Did you see what you did?"

When FOX Business asked if Spohr is being prosecuted for homicide, an Italian embassy spokesperson in Washington D.C. declined to comment.

A second attorney, who is based in Italy, issued a statement on behalf of Spohr. "Vivian Spohr, who was involved in the tragic death, expresses her dismay and deep regret over this very serious accident," her attorney, Angelo Merlini, told La Repubblica on July 11.

"She has placed herself at the complete disposal of the judicial authorities for the necessary investigations and, although aware that such a great personal loss cannot be remedied, will take steps to mitigate the consequences."

SOUTHWEST ADDS ‘POWERFUL’ COCKPIT ALERT SYSTEM

The website of L'Unione Sarda, the daily paper for Sardinia, reported on July 15th that Costa’s coffin was carried to the Church of the Rosary and was attended by "a long procession of people." Costa’s father, Alfredo, is a labor leader with a large trade union federation in Italy.

According to Bild, the mayor of Costa’s hometown, Gianni Addis, described her as "cheerful and hardworking."

Costa who was found unconscious in a pool of blood. First responders sought to resuscitate her for more than 20 minutes. The Italian police are investigating whether Spohr was on the telephone when she hit Costa. L'Unione Sarda reported that the authorities are weighing charges of road homicide against Spohr. Her drug and alcohol tests showed negative results.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lufthansa employs more than 100,000 employees and earned $1.5 billion in profits in 2024, according to Forbes. The 58-year-old Carsten Spohr has been Lufthansa’s Chief Executive Officer since 2014.

FOX Business sent multiple press queries to Lufthansa and to the authorities in Porto Cervo.

.