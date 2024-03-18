Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Crime
Published

Uber responds after Texas toddler tragically hit, killed by driver dropping off family: ‘Heartbreaking’

The driver didn't see the child in front of his vehicle as he put the car in drive, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 18

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Uber responded after a 1-year-old child was fatally hit by a driver as he dropped off her family at a Houston-area apartment complex before he was assaulted, authorities said. 

"The details of what’s been reported are heartbreaking, and our thoughts go out to the victim’s family," a statement from Uber to FOX Business stated. "We have removed the driver’s access to the platform while this investigation is ongoing and are standing by to assist police however we can."

On Sunday, the driver was in a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas when he dropped off the girl's family at 15502 Waverly Dr., the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. The child's mother exited the vehicle first, followed by the child. 

The driver, not seeing the child, began to drive and struck her before she became trapped under one of the car's tires. 

UBER, LYFT TO LEAVE MINNEAPOLIS DUE TO MINIMUM WAGE LAW

Scene where Texas toddler was run over

The scene in Harris County, Texas where an Uber driver fatally ran over a 1-year-old girl, authorities said.  (KRIV)

"This is when both of the adult females and several other adult males began trying to remove the juvenile from being stuck," the sheriff's department said in a statement. The driver "attempted to move the vehicle but was unsuccessful due to all parties assaulting him and pulling him from the vehicle."

The car was eventually moved by a male and the child was taken to a nearby gas station in another vehicle. First responders arrived at the scene and took the girl to a hospital in the Houston suburb of Kingwood. 

Doctors there pronounced the child to "have no signs of life," authorities said. The driver cooperated with investigators and was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Harris County Sheriff's vehicle

A Harris Countyu sheriff's vehicle at the scene where the 1-year-old child was run over by an Uber vehicle.  (KRIV)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

No charges have been filed. The child's death is under investigation. 