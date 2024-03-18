Uber responds after Texas toddler tragically hit, killed by driver dropping off family: ‘Heartbreaking’

Uber responded after a 1-year-old child was fatally hit by a driver as he dropped off her family at a Houston-area apartment complex before he was assaulted, authorities said.

"The details of what’s been reported are heartbreaking, and our thoughts go out to the victim’s family," a statement from Uber to FOX Business stated. "We have removed the driver’s access to the platform while this investigation is ongoing and are standing by to assist police however we can."

On Sunday, the driver was in a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas when he dropped off the girl's family at 15502 Waverly Dr., the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. The child's mother exited the vehicle first, followed by the child.

The driver, not seeing the child, began to drive and struck her before she became trapped under one of the car's tires.

"This is when both of the adult females and several other adult males began trying to remove the juvenile from being stuck," the sheriff's department said in a statement. The driver "attempted to move the vehicle but was unsuccessful due to all parties assaulting him and pulling him from the vehicle."

The car was eventually moved by a male and the child was taken to a nearby gas station in another vehicle. First responders arrived at the scene and took the girl to a hospital in the Houston suburb of Kingwood.

Doctors there pronounced the child to "have no signs of life," authorities said. The driver cooperated with investigators and was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

No charges have been filed. The child's death is under investigation.