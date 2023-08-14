Expand / Collapse search
San Diego airport close call between private jet, Southwest plane prompts federal investigation

Federal officials are investigating an incident in which a private aircraft was told to abort its landing in an effort to avoid a Southwest Airlines jet that was using the same runway to take off at the San Diego International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that it is investigating the Aug. 11 incident, as well as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 arrives at Los Angeles international Airport

A Southwest Airlines plane was involved in a close call with a private jet at the San Diego International Airport. ((Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

A Cessna Citation business jet was told to abort a landing and circle around because the Southwest jet was still on the runway, the FAA said. An air traffic controller cleared the private let to land and then told the Southwest plane to taxi to the same runway and wait for approval to take off. 

The jet was able to pull up before landing. The controller was alerted to the potential conflict the airport's automated system. No injuries or damage were reported. 

On Sunday, the NTSB tweeted at it was investigating the runway incursion.  

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 aircraft before crash

The Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 had crashed near an apartment complex near Belleville Road off I-94 in Michigan. (@Etaylor_19 via Twitter / Fox News)

Investigators are also looking at other close-call incidents, including the crashing of a Soviet-built fighter jet during a Sunday air show in Michigan. The pilot and a passenger ejected from the MiG-23 fighter plane and avoided serious injury, officials said. 