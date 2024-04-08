PHOTOS: Solar eclipse attracts millions as Americans flock to path of totality
A total solar eclipse will sweep the United States, drawing millions of visitors as Americans hope to catch a glimpse of the rare event.
Image 1 of 7
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy