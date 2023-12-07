Payments to displaced East Palestine residents to stop after one-year anniversary

The company whose freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, in February causing a massive chemical spill will soon stop paying relocation aid to people who were forced to move out of the town.

Norfolk Southern, an Atlanta-based railroad, has announced that payments for residents who have not yet returned will come to an end on Feb. 9, just days after the one-year anniversary of the derailment, according to the Associated Press.

It comes after the completion of soil removal from the derailment site in October.

Norfolk has committed to paying nearly $21 million to residents whose lives were upended by the derailment. Fewer than 100 households are still receiving the aid, and most residents have already returned to East Palestine, a spokesperson told the Associated Press.

A Norfolk Southern freight train careened off the tracks on February 3 after a wheel bearing overheated, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. In total, 38 train cars derailed, 11 of which contained hazardous materials.

Three days later, authorities ordered a controlled release of the toxic chemicals to prevent the train cars from exploding. Residents living within a one-mile radius near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line were told to evacuate as responders purposely burned toxic chemicals.

People living in East Palestine say they have been suffering vision impairment, shortness of breath, sore throats and other symptoms after testing positive for cancer-causing toxins following the toxic train derailment. Residents say they are concerned about the long-term health effects of the derailment.

"This program was always a temporary one for those residents who chose to relocate during the site remediation process," said spokesperson Tom Crosson, according to the Associated Press.

The funds being allocated to displaced residents are part of $103 million in aid the company has committed to the area.

Norfolk Southern has estimated that its response to the derailment has already cost nearly $1 billion, and it has reiterated its commitment to helping the people of the area.

One of the major concerns for residents has been whether drinking water in East Palestine is safe. Toxic chemicals reportedly spilled into creeks in the area.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says on its website that there is no detection of contaminants associated with the derailment, although those with private wells should have their water tested before consuming it.

Clare O'Connor contributed to this report.