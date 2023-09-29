Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

US

Newell Brands and former CEO settle SEC charges over misleading sales reporting

As part of a settlement, Newell and Polk will pay civil penalties of $12.5 million and $110,000, respectively

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 28

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday charged Newell Brands and former CEO Michael Polk with misleading investors about sales.

In a settlement, Newell and Polk, without admitting or denying the SEC findings, agreed to pay civil penalties of $12.5 million and $110,000, respectively, the SEC said in a statement.

The SEC said Newell, a Georgia-based consumer products company, and Polk, "took actions that increased the company's publicly disclosed core sales growth in ways that were out of step with Newell’s actual but undisclosed sales trends, allowing the company to announce "strong" or "solid" results in quarters it internally described as disappointing due to shortfalls in sales."

OVER 100 FORMER CLERKS OF JUSTICE THOMAS SIGN OPEN LETTER DEFENDING HIS INTEGRITY, INDEPENDENCE

Sharpie

Sharpie markers owned by Newell Brands are seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, on Feb. 7, 2022. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newell pulled sales forward into earlier quarters without adequate disclosure and used accounting practices that were not consistent with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, the SEC order said.

These actions made the company's core sales growth look as if it was in line with its targets and deprived investors of an accurate picture of Newell's actual sales trends, it said.